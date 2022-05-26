San Mateo sets goal of “zero homelessness”

San Mateo recorded a 20-percent increase in homelessness since 2019, according to the most recent Bay Area point-in-time head count – going from 15-hundred people to 18-hundred.

Despite San Mateo County's increase, Executive Officer Mike Callagy says he is confident the county can shelter every person experiencing homelessness locally, if they choose assistance.

Central to the county's plan is the construction of a 240-unit navigation center in Redwood City. The center would give support services and temporary housing to individuals and couples. Construction began in April and is expected to be complete by the end of the year.

The county also purchased four additional motels and hotels to convert into housing,. Two are already open and two will open later in the year.