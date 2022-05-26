Gas prices impact Bay Area food banks

More than 10-thousand people now need food assistance in the Bay Area. That’s more than triple the pre-pandemic level. In San Jose, Martha's Kitchen delivers more than 100-thousand hot meals a month and 10-thousand sandwiches a week to organizations serving the homeless. It's a big job that requires a big truck and that runs on a lot of fuel. This makes it hard for non-profits that rely on fixed budgets.

High gas prices have meant fewer volunteers are able to drive in, which means fewer people to help prepare meals and sort grocery store donations.

Prices have been rising since even before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February. Gas prices are now the highest they have ever been in U.S history. California’s are the highest in the nation- already averaging more than six dollars per gallon.

The director of Martha’s Kitchen said the nonprofit might have to reduce its deliveries if they can’t find financial help from other sources.

