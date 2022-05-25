Marin County pauses short-term vacation rental permits

The moratorium , which the Marin County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved Tuesday as an urgency ordinance, will take effect immediately and last at least 45 days.

The board will have the option to extend its duration for up to two years while county officials develop comprehensive regulations for vacation rentals, which are reserved via platforms like Airbnb and Vrbo.

Marin County's moratorium on new permits comes two weeks after the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors approved a similar moratorium while local planning officials develop their own regulations for vacation rentals.