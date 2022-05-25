© 2021 KALW
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KALW News

Marin County pauses short-term vacation rental permits

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published May 25, 2022 at 6:38 PM PDT
hamilton afb housing don barrett.jpg
Don Barrett
/
Flickr / Creative Commons
Abandoned officers housing at the old Hamilton Air Force base is being considered for affordable housing

The moratorium, which the Marin County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved Tuesday as an urgency ordinance, will take effect immediately and last at least 45 days.

The board will have the option to extend its duration for up to two years while county officials develop comprehensive regulations for vacation rentals, which are reserved via platforms like Airbnb and Vrbo.

Marin County's moratorium on new permits comes two weeks after the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors approved a similar moratorium while local planning officials develop their own regulations for vacation rentals.

KALW News
Sunni Khalid
See stories by Sunni Khalid