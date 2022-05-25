Interfaith group demands change to stem deaths at Santa Rita Jail

The Interfaith Coalition for Justice In Our Jails is calling for an independent investigation into the March 11th death of inmate Leonard Brown. The county coroner ruled his death a suicide, but KTVU reported Brown’s family wasn’t notified until five days after his death – when the hospital notified them to ask permission to harvest Brown’s body for organs.

KTVU reported that the coalition staged a protest outside the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday to call attention to the deaths of nearly five dozen prisoners at Santa Rita Jail since 2014.

The coalition has demanded the coroner’s office be separated from the county sheriff’s department, which oversees the jail.