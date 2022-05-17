© 2021 KALW
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KALW News

Survey: Homeless population in Bay Area increasing

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published May 17, 2022 at 5:19 PM PDT
oakland homeless encampment thomas hawk.jpg
Thomas Hawk
/
Flickr / Creative Commons
An Oakland homeless encampment

The number of homeless people living at sheltered and unsheltered sites have increased in the Bay Area, almost across the board, according to a recent point-in-time census.

SFGATE reported that Alameda County saw the highest increase in its homeless population since 2019 with 22-percent, including a nearly 40 percent increase in the number of people living in RVs, vans and cars.

The site also reported that Santa Clara, Sonoma and Marin counties also recorded single-digit increases in their homeless numbers.

San Francisco, however, recorded a three-and-a-half percent drop in its overall homeless population. The Mayor’s office released figures showing that there were about 77-hundred homeless people living in the city, down from more than 8,000 in 2019. The survey also showed a 15-percent decrease in people living unsheltered on the streets and an 18-percent rise in those living in transitional housing.

The counts are done every two years, but last scheduled year’s count was canceled due to the COVID pandemic.

KALW News
Sunni Khalid
See stories by Sunni Khalid