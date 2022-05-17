SOMA supportive housing project for homeless opens

The site, located at 1321 Mission, consists of 40 multi-bedroom units for families and 120 units for individuals.

Delivering Innovation in Supportive Housing, or DISH, won the bid to operate the site and Compass Family Services and UCSF Citywide Case Management will provide the on-site services, the mayor's office said.

Mayor Breed thanked Governor Gavin Newsom for his assistance with supported living in California through Project Homekey grants and said that such models were essential to developing long-term solutions to homelessness.

Mayor Breed said the new units are part of her Homelessness Recovery Plan which she first announced in the summer of 2020. The plan calls for what her office describes as "the largest expansion of permanent supported housing in 20 years."

Breed reports that since her recovery plan went into effect, nearly 15-hundred new housing units have been added, with more than a thousand more "in the pipeline."