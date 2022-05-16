Bay Area getting hit by national baby formula shortage

The months-long crisis has reached new heights in the last few weeks – with the national out-of-stock rate hitting 43 percent as of last week, according to retail data service Datasembly. California is seeing a better rate at 32 percent – but some families in Santa Clara County are feeling the pressure, with stores such as Walmart and Target setting purchasing limits on the sparse inventory.

The San Jose Spotlight reported the shelves for formula at retailers on Monterey Road in San Jose are mostly empty as of Friday. There are similar shortages being reported elsewhere in San Francisco and throughout the Bay Area.

The Spotlight also reported the infant formula shortage has also driven up demands for breast milk locally. The Mother's Milk Bank, a 48-year-old non-profit in San Jose, is seeing more inquiries from families and mothers, said Executive Director Jonathan Bautista.

Bautista added that said his non-profit is also seeing an increase in mothers who have excess breast milk and want to donate to the bank.

The Mother's Milk Bank, the oldest milk bank in the nation, has seen a 20 percent increase in demand for supply compared to last year.