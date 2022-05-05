Oakland army base targeted as site for homeless

Roughly 1,000 homeless residents of Oakland may soon be able to find shelter on the city's former Army base following a resolution approved Tuesday by the City Council.

Councilmember Carroll Fife proposed the idea, and the City Council told staff to study it. Staff must return to the council with a report no later than the first council meeting in June.

The homeless intervention site would be located on the North Gateway parcel, 22 acres of the base at Wake and West Grand avenues. California Waste Solutions and Custom Alloy Scrap Sales are also each planning a development on the land. Few details were available Wednesday.

Permits for the CWS project may be approved as early as first of the year. Previously, the city said it may be two to four years before the project begins.