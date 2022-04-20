New poll strong support for California’s high-speed rail project

U-C Berkeley's Institute of Governmental Studies reported voters in California favor continuing the high-speed rail project by a five-to-three margin.

The poll examined a range of issues voters want the state to address. It was administered online to more than 86-hundred California residents in English and Spanish and has a two-percent margin of error.

In 2008, California voters approved bonds to design and build a high-speed rail system that would run from San Diego to Sacramento by 2030.

Cost overruns and delays have extended the timeline. The state's current plan calls for a rail line linking Bakersfield to Merced by 2030, and then the Bay Area by 2033.

Poll director Mark DiCamillo told the San Jose Spotlight it can't easily be compared to past surveys about the popularity of the rail project. He said the results show majority support for the truncated version of the project.

According to the latest state estimate, finishing the complete route from Los Angeles to San Francisco could take $105 billion.