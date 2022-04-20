Haney wins special election for State Assembly seat

Haney decisively defeated former City Supervisor David Campos , capturing 64 percent of the vote in the special election. His opponent earned just 36 percent. L ess than a quarter of eligible voters cast ballots in the race, according to the city’s Board of Elections.

The special election fills the seat left by David Chiu, who Mayor Breed tapped for the city attorney position last fall, which opened his spot in the General Assembly. Breed will now select a successor to Haney’s seat on the Board of Supervisors.

The election was a runoff. The first special election two months ago, did not result in any candidate meeting the 50-percent threshold, required to win the assembly seat outright.

Both the 40-year-old Haney and Campos are members of the city’s progressive Democrat wing. SFGATE reported that Haney significantly outraised Campos in campaign contributions and earned the mayor’s endorsement