Cannabis sales to be allowed on-site at 4/20 celebrations

The celebration, returning for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, is scheduled from noon to 5 p.m. and is expected to draw as many as 20-thousand people, according to city officials.

Because of the city allowing cannabis sales and consumption at the park's Hippie Hill and Robin Williams Meadow , the 4/20 celebration will only be open to adults age 21 and older, Mayor London Breed said at a briefing Monday.

Officials with the city's Recreation and Parks Department, Office of Cannabis and police and fire departments urged 4/20 attendees to treat the event like any other large gathering by treating both the park and other attendees with respect.

Office of Cannabis Director Nikesh Patel said this year's event will also be key to determining the viability of similar future cannabis-related events.

City officials also urged 4/20 attendees to take proper health and safety precautions by using public transit to get to and from the park and ensuring that cannabis consumed at the event is from a reputable vendor.

Those attending the celebration will be required to show a valid ID and vaccination card to enter the event, which will be enclosed by a fence, according to city officials.