BART says it will keep mask mandate, but may no longer enforce it

BART says that it will continue a masking mandate on its trains, at least until the mandate from the federal Transportation Safety Administration expires on May 3rd.

However, the agency said BART police may no longer enforce the mandate on trains and transit hubs, following Monday’s ruling by federal judge Kathryn Mizelle to invalidate the public health measure by the Centers for Disease Control.

BART spokesperson Alicia Trost said this afternoon that her agency was waiting for further legal guidance from the state government regarding the mask mandate. She said a decision had not been made as to whether BART police officers had the legal authority to enforce the mandate and she added that she didn’t know if the mandate was currently being enforced.

The Chronicle , citing someone from BART – who is not authorized to speak publicly – reported that BART police officers had been told to stop enforcing the mandate.