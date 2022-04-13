© 2021 KALW
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 5 p.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents

Investigating Project Roomkey- the state's program for the vulnerable and unhoused

KALW | By Hana Baba
Published April 13, 2022 at 5:00 PM PDT
The Bay Area has been grappling with a homeless crisis for decades and WAS unprepared for the sharp rise in numbers of people experiencing homelessness when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

One of the programs set up to house vulnerable people was Project RoomKey - established by the California Department of Social Services. The goal was to provide hotel rooms for people who didn’t have housing, but were at higher risk for medical issues if they contracted COVID-19. The city of Vallejo HIRED a provider to run their Project RoomKey program.

Vallejo Sun Reporter, Scott Morris says they started hearing rumors around town about some deaths related to the project. So he spoke to former Project RoomKey residents in Vallejo- and the families of people that he says died in project hotels. Morris wrote an article about it and Hana spoke with him to hear what he found.

Hana Baba
Hana Baba is host of Crosscurrents, KALW's weeknight newsmagazine that broadcasts on KALW Public Radio in the San Francisco Bay Area.
