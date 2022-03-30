Highland Hospital to be renamed after late Alameda County Supervisor

The Alameda County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday night to name the hospital campus after their late colleague, who campaigned to make health care more accessible to her constituents.

No date has been set for the renaming of the hospital.

Chan was killed November 3rd , when she was struck by a vehicle while walking her dog in her Alameda neighborhood. She was 72.

A former state assemblywoman, Chan introduced legislation to give coverage to hundreds of thousands of uninsured children, as well as prevent uninsured patients from being overcharged by hospitals.

During two stints with the Alameda County Board of Supervisors, Chan chaired the body’s health committee. She also served as the first chair of the Alameda County Children and Families Commission and other positions concerned with providing health care.