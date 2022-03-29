Following Tigray's 'human catastrophe' from the Bay Area

The war in the Ethiopian region of Tigray is in its 17th month with thousands dead and millions displaced. The United Nations has said at least 400,000 people are living in famine-like conditions, with at least 1.6 million people displaced including more than 720 thousand children.

What started as a a fallout between Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's government and Tigray's dominant political party has resulted in what the UN is calling a "human catastrophe." The Bay Area is home to large Ethiopian communities- many from Tigray including Kiros Araya, board member of the Tigray Community Organization in San Jose. In this interview , Araya shares what he’s seen happening back home as he’s followed the devastation since 2020.