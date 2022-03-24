California State University eliminates SAT, ACT from admissions requirements

The move comes after the University of California system led the way, making the bold decision in 2020 to drop the exams. The action helped trigger a national debate on social equity about whether the tests unfairly discriminate against disadvantaged students or if they provide a useful tool to evaluate college applicants.

I n a statement explaining the decision, Cal State’s acting Chancellor Steve Relyea said, “we are eliminating our reliance on a high-stress, high-stakes test that has shown negligible benefit and providing our applicants with greater opportunities to demonstrate their drive, talents and potential for college success."

Cal State had temporarily suspended the use of the SAT and ACT scores in admissions for the 2021-22 and 2022-23 academic years, in order to mitigate the impact the COVID-19 pandemic had on applicants. In January, Cal State’s Academic Advisory Council recommended making the suspension permanent.

Cal State is the nation’s largest four-year public university. It has an annual enrollment of 477-thousand students at its 23 campuses.