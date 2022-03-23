Underwater travelers — California’s battle with invasive species

The Bay Area is a hub for shipping and the Port of Oakland is one of the busiest container ports in the country, with hundreds of ships coming in every year, importing everything from bananas to iPhones. But alongside all of those goods each ship can also bring billions of plants, animals, and microbes that hitch a ride on these ships and into the waters of the San Francisco Bay. So many in fact, that they are disrupting the Bay’s delicate ecosystem.

