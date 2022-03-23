© 2021 KALW
KALW News
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 5 p.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents

Underwater travelers — California’s battle with invasive species

KALW | By Abi Amit
Published March 23, 2022 at 5:00 PM PDT
Leon van der Noll / Flickr / Creative Commons
The Bay Area is a hub for shipping and the Port of Oakland is one of the busiest container ports in the country, with hundreds of ships coming in every year, importing everything from bananas to iPhones. But alongside all of those goods each ship can also bring billions of plants, animals, and microbes that hitch a ride on these ships and into the waters of the San Francisco Bay. So many in fact, that they are disrupting the Bay’s delicate ecosystem.

Abi Amit
