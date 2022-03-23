San Francisco’s iconic Transamerica Pyramid getting makeover
The owners of the 48-story office building in San Francisco’s Financial District are investing a quarter-billion dollars in a massive renovation of the 50-year-old skyscraper.
The renovation of the Transamerica Pyramid includes redesigning the signature building’s interiors, adding a new facade and doubling office space of a neighboring building at 545 Sansome Street – which will be rebranded as 3 Transamerica.
The makeover of the 853-foot building – including the expansion of its Redwood Park – is being hailed as one of the most extensive renovations in the city’s history. It also comes at a time when downtown San Francisco is struggling to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, which saw scores of offices empty, while employees worked remotely, as well as the closing of scores of businesses.
The San Francisco Chronicle reports that the renovations to the Transamerica Pyramid are expected to be completed in about a year.