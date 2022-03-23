© 2021 KALW
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KALW News

San Francisco’s iconic Transamerica Pyramid getting makeover

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published March 23, 2022 at 3:29 PM PDT
pyramid tony fischer.jpg
Tony Fischer
/
Flickr / Creative Commons
The Transamerica Pyramid towers over San Francisco's Financial District

The owners of the 48-story office building in San Francisco’s Financial District are investing a quarter-billion dollars in a massive renovation of the 50-year-old skyscraper.

The renovation of the Transamerica Pyramid includes redesigning the signature building’s interiors, adding a new facade and doubling office space of a neighboring building at 545 Sansome Street – which will be rebranded as 3 Transamerica.

The makeover of the 853-foot building – including the expansion of its Redwood Park – is being hailed as one of the most extensive renovations in the city’s history. It also comes at a time when downtown San Francisco is struggling to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, which saw scores of offices empty, while employees worked remotely, as well as the closing of scores of businesses.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports that the renovations to the Transamerica Pyramid are expected to be completed in about a year.

KALW News
Sunni Khalid
See stories by Sunni Khalid