San Francisco’s iconic Transamerica Pyramid getting makeover

The owners of the 48-story office building in San Francisco’s Financial District are investing a quarter-billion dollars in a massive renovation of the 50-year-old skyscraper.

The renovation of the Transamerica Pyramid includes redesigning the signature building’s interiors, adding a new facade and doubling office space of a neighboring building at 545 Sansome Street – which will be rebranded as 3 Transamerica.

The makeover of the 853-foot building – including the expansion of its Redwood Park – is being hailed as one of the most extensive renovations in the city’s history. It also comes at a time when downtown San Francisco is struggling to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, which saw scores of offices empty, while employees worked remotely, as well as the closing of scores of businesses.