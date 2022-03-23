Proposal aimed at helping homeless youth in Haight-Ashbury

Preston introduced an ordinance at last night’s board of supervisors meeting, calling on the city to activate as many as 20 additional housing sites for homeless transitional age youth within a year.

The ordinance would also direct the city to use resources already available to get vulnerable youth off the streets and into supportive environments.

Preston said the city needs to do more to address homelessness in Haight-Ashbury, especially youth who he says have traditionally come to the neighborhood "seeking refuge from abusive families, alienating foster care and group home situations, and juvenile justice system involvement."

Last year, the city's Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing decided to nix plans for a center for homeless youth in a vacant lot at 730 Stanyan, which would've provided bathrooms and staff to connect homeless youth with housing programs and food. The plan was reportedly abandoned due to a lack of funding.