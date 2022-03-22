© 2021 KALW
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KALW News

Enrollment lagging at state’s community colleges

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published March 22, 2022 at 2:57 PM PDT
ocean campus ccsf alan cordova.jpg
Alan Cordova
/
Flickr / Creative Commons
The Ocean Campus of the Community College of San Francisco

Forty-two colleges saw enrollment declines between 2020 and 2021 but less than 20 of California's more than 100 community colleges have seen the enrollment grow during this same time, according to a CalMatters analysis of system enrollment data.

System-wide, enrollment at the state’s community colleges is now 300-thousand students, as of the fall semester.

Gov. Gavin Newsom now wants to send another $150 million to community colleges to further recruit more students. CalMatters says the expected return on investment is unclear.

The pipeline of California public school students is getting smaller. The public K-12 system is projected to shrink by nearly 600,000 students in eight years. California's overall population has been either stagnant or in slight decline. Colleges, CalMatters reports, will have to work harder to keep their student populations steady.

Enrollment growth will have to come from more adults who aren't recent high-school graduates. That’s about three million 25-to-54-year-olds – who already have some college, but no degree.

KALW News
Sunni Khalid
See stories by Sunni Khalid