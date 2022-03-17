Plans for proposed new A’s ballpark hit a roadblock

The Seaport Planning Advisory Committee voted 5-4to recommend to the San Francisco Bay Conservation and Development Commission that Howard Terminal be maintained for Port use.

The commission is expected to vote June 2nd on the same question – a vote that is necessary by law and could derail the plan to keep the A's in Oakland.

Wednesday's vote by the Seaport Planning Advisory Committee, whose main aim is to prevent San Francisco Bay fill, is not binding.

Jim McGrath, who chaired the meeting and worked for 16 years at the Port of Oakland, said the possibility of saving 40 acres of San Francisco Bay from being filled in was important to his vote to keep Howard Terminal for maritime use.

A’s president Dave Kaval said the vote was a “"very disappointing setback.” He said reports completed over two years show that Howard Terminal is not needed for maritime use.

The team wants to build a new 34-thousand seat stadium on the site.

The A's are also making progress toward moving the team to the Las Vegas area, if an Oakland stadium doesn't get approved or doesn't get approved quickly enough.