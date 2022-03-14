San Francisco targets construction companies for violations around Candlestick Point

According to Chiu's office, the letters have been sent to Murphy Properties Inc.; Bauman Redi-Mix Concrete; M Squared Construction; and Precision Engineering.

All four companies have allegedly contributed to "concerning levels of dust and noise" generated by unauthorized industrial activities in the area, affecting residents in the nearby Bayview and Hunters Point neighborhoods, Chiu's office said.

Residents began complaining of excessive dust in the area starting in January 2021 due to concrete and construction companies reportedly operating at three nearby project sites.

The properties are owned by Murphy Properties, Inc., and the company rents space to three construction companies, which use the spaces for industrial purposes, like mixing concrete and asphalt, transporting soil, and storing materials.

The CEO of Bauman Redi-Mix Concrete said he was surprised to receive the cease and desist letter, as his company hadn't received any formal complaints in the past.

Chiu has ordered the companies to wrap up their operations by this week. Tomorrow, Chiu and officials with OCII plan to inspect the sites to ensure compliance.