Northern California nurses plan protests

The protests will take place from 8 to 10 a.m. Locations include Vallejo, Santa Rosa, Crescent City, San Francisco, Santa Cruz, Castro Valley, Antioch, Auburn, Roseville, Lakeport, Burlingame, Novato, and Sacramento.

A staff statement criticized Sutter for becoming more profitable while refusing to invest more resources that nurses need to help provide safe and effective care to their patients and community.

The California and National Nurses Association/ National Nurses Association say Sutter has refused to discuss the registered nurses' proposals addressing staffing issues, workplace violence, and pandemic readiness.

According to the press release, Sutter Health nurses have been in contract negotiations since June 2021.