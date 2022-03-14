A Ukrainian professor's take on the war in her country

As the crisis in Ukraine enters its third week, thousands of soldiers and civilians have died and upwards of 2 and a half million refugees have fled the country. The Ukrainian consulate in San Francisco has said it’s gotten scores of requests by people wanting to go to Ukraine to help and is preparing to help refugees as they arrive in the Bay Area.

Someone who is watching closely is Dr Victoria Malko, professor of history at CSU Fresno. Hana spoke with her about her analysis of the ongoing crisis and her personal connection as a Ukrainian.