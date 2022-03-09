Power shortages close BART line for repairs

Commuters will be inconvenienced for at least a few more days following power outages that occurred earlier this week at a couple of stops along BART’s red line from Richmond to Milbrae.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported that t he power outages occurred Sunday when an electrical cable broke between the El Cerrito and Ashby stations. Monday, a substation failure caused a loss of power between the El Cerrito Del Norte and North Berkeley stations. The cable is being replaced and re-routed to restore full power along the line.

While crews work to restore power on the Red Line, BART is advising passengers traveling from the East Bay to San Francisco to transfer from the Orange to Yellow line trains at the MacArthur Boulevard station. Passengers taking BART from San Francisco are being advised to transfer from the Orange to Yellow lines at Oakland’s 19th Street Station.

BART is also operating a shuttle train between the SFO and Milbrae stations while Red Line service is suspended.