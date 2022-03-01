Fire crews battle fire at Oakland encampment

The fire was first reported at 4:22 a.m. at 26th and Wood streets. Multiple engines and fire trucks responded to the scene under Interstate Highway 880 just south of Interstate Highway 80. The encampment is spread out for several blocks under the highway.

Flames burned a camper, recreational vehicle, and among other things, a school bus, fire spokesman Michael Hunt said.

Firefighters called an ambulance for one person to be treated for smoke inhalation, but the person decided not to go to the hospital. No other injuries were reported and all of the residents were able to escape the fire.

Hunt said, "As always, the biggest challenges we face responding to fire incidents off of Wood Street is access. The area where these vehicles are parked and fire prone structures are assembled is below the freeway, far from any hydrants, and often are behind locked gates."

KTVU reported that crews had to run a hose 300 feet to a fire truck in an attempt to control the blaze.

Hunt also said that in that area is "an array of hazardous materials including a significant number of propane tanks."

Firefighters brought the fire under control at about 6:30 a.m. About 25 firefighters battled the blaze.