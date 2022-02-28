Santa Clara City Council fires City Manager, who stood up against Niners

The Santa Clara City Council members voted to fire the city manager in a closed-door session. Mayor Lisa Gillmor told the San Francisco Chronicle that the council voted 4-2 on two resolutions, one to remove Deanna Santana, the other to suspend her from her position as city manager.

Mayor Gillmor also told the Chronicle that she believes the football team wanted Santana fired because she had suggested, days before, that Niners President Al Guido had a conflict of interest in the club’s 2026 World Cup bid. Santana had also challenged the club’s operation of Levi’s Stadium, which is publicly-owned.

The city council said it fired Santana – who became city manager in 2017 – over a “lack of confidence” in the city manager. The council took the vote, despite being advised against the action by the assistant city attorney, who argued that there was no attorney to represent the city.

The Santa Clara City Charter states that the council must give a 30-day notice to the city attorney and put its reasons for dismissal in writing. It also gives the city attorney the option to respond and a public hearing.