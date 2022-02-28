San Jose poised to lift vaccine booster mandate

Mayor Liccardo argued that the booster requirement , which has only been in place for about six weeks, served its purpose of reducing the risk of COVID-related hospitalizations during the region's winter surge.

Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test will still be required under state guidelines for indoor events with more than 1,000 attendees and local guidelines for events at city-owned facilities.

Liccardo said in a statement the vaccine and booster mandate had served its purpose during the omicron surge. The mayor added, "While this surge has run its course, we must remain vigilant about the next one."

The San Jose City Council unanimously approved the booster requirement last month for events of 50 or more people at city-owned facilities like the SAP Center and the San Jose Convention Center.

Liccardo first called for the requirement in December, along with a proposal requiring city employees to get a booster dose.

The City Council has yet to formally consider the latter proposal.

