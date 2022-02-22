San Francisco school board to vote on proposed layoffs

San Francisco Unified School District employees and parents held a news conference today to oppose the potential layoffs of SFUSD educators and support staff including social workers.

According to United Educators of San Francisco, last week SFUSD sent more than 400 preliminary layoff notices to teachers and para-educators in an attempt to cut school budgets.

President of United Educators, Cassondra Curiel said that while the school district faces a deficit, the State of California is in a surplus.

The union says no layoff notices have been sent to unrepresented district management staff, a sector of the district they claim has been needlessly expanded over the last decade.

This comes exactly one week after San Francisco voters recalled board President Gabriela López and members Alison Collins and Faauuga Moliga over issues, including the school board’s mishandling of the district’s budget. Moliga has since stepped down, Lopez and Collins may remain until the city and county certify the election results next week. San Francisco Mayor London Breed will then appoint temporary replacements for the recalled board members, who will serve until the board's next election on November 8th.

