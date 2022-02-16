Recall ‘landslide’ ousts three SFUSD school board members

San Francisco Mayor London Breed will have to appoint three new members to the city’s seven-member board of education following Tuesday’s successful recall election.

Board president Gabriela Lopez, members Alison Collins and Fuuagga Moliga — all Democrats – were defeated in the recall elections , each by margins of more than 70 percent of the vote. Their replacements will serve until elections set for November.

Supporters of the recall effort raised about two-million dollars for their campaign, while opponents raised less than 90-thousand dollars.

The three faced the wrath of the voters for their handling of last year’s handling of the reopening of the district during the pandemic, the district’s $125 million budget deficit, as well as the controversial decision to rename nearly four dozen school sites.

Mayor Breed, who supported the recall effort, said in a statement on Twitter that: QUOTE “The voters of this City have delivered a clear message that the School Board must focus on the essentials of delivering a well-run school system above all else.” UNQUOTE

Tuesday’s election was the first such effort to recall an elected city official since 1983, when then-Mayor Dianne Fienstein survived a recall.