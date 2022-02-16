Recall ‘landslide’ ousts three SFUSD school board members
San Francisco Mayor London Breed will have to appoint three new members to the city’s seven-member board of education following Tuesday’s successful recall election.
Board president Gabriela Lopez, members Alison Collins and Fuuagga Moliga — all Democrats – were defeated in the recall elections, each by margins of more than 70 percent of the vote. Their replacements will serve until elections set for November.
Supporters of the recall effort raised about two-million dollars for their campaign, while opponents raised less than 90-thousand dollars.
The three faced the wrath of the voters for their handling of last year’s handling of the reopening of the district during the pandemic, the district’s $125 million budget deficit, as well as the controversial decision to rename nearly four dozen school sites.
Mayor Breed, who supported the recall effort, said in a statement on Twitter that: QUOTE “The voters of this City have delivered a clear message that the School Board must focus on the essentials of delivering a well-run school system above all else.” UNQUOTE
Tuesday’s election was the first such effort to recall an elected city official since 1983, when then-Mayor Dianne Fienstein survived a recall.
San Francisco voters will return to the polls on June 7th to cast ballots in another recall election, this one involving District Attorney Chesa Boudin.