Three San Francisco school board members face ouster in recall election

The recall election of three San Francisco school board members has divided parents, teachers and elected officials.

The effort began more than a year ago, as the San Francisco Unified School District slowly reopened during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic. The school board also controversially decided to rename nearly four dozen school sites, and faced public criticism on other issues.

Opposition to the various policies formed, with organizers focusing on the entire board. Organizers questioned the judgment of the entire board, but only Lopez, Collins and Moliga had served long enough to qualify for a recall.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported that pro-recall forces raised nearly two million dollars for their campaign – including more than 400-thousand dollars from Neighbors for a A Better San Francisco. The political action committee generally opposes progressive candidates and reforms. Opponents have raised less than 90-thousand dollars.

This is the first time city voters will consider removing an elected official from office since a failed attempt in 1983 to recall then-Mayor Dianne Feinstein.

The Chronicle also reported that so far about 21 percent of more than a half-million mail-in ballots had been returned. An additional 50,000 could be cast or mailed on election day. Final results from the recall election are expected by next week.