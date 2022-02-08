© 2021 KALW
KALW News

Bay Area Headlines: Tuesday, 2/8/22

KALW | By Kevin Vance
Published February 8, 2022 at 11:33 AM PST
Workers will be able to get additional paid sick time if they come down with COVID-19 under a measure California lawmakers approved yesterday / The United Teachers of Richmond have approved a tentative agreement that negotiators reached Jan. 29 with the West Contra Costa Unified School District on additional COVID-19 safety protocols / California is ending it's indoor mask mandate for vaccinated people February 15th as the omicron surge recedes, but it'll remain in place for the unvaccinated / The aging Oakland storefront that housed the original Black Panther Party headquarters could be torn down to make way for an apartment building and shops

Click the play button above to listen to the news.

Kevin Vance
