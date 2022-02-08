Bay Area Headlines: Tuesday, 2/8/22

Workers will be able to get additional paid sick time if they come down with COVID-19 under a measure California lawmakers approved yesterday / The United Teachers of Richmond have approved a tentative agreement that negotiators reached Jan. 29 with the West Contra Costa Unified School District on additional COVID-19 safety protocols / California is ending it's indoor mask mandate for vaccinated people February 15th as the omicron surge recedes, but it'll remain in place for the unvaccinated / The aging Oakland storefront that housed the original Black Panther Party headquarters could be torn down to make way for an apartment building and shops

