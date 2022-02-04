© 2021 KALW
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KALW News

Bay Area Headlines: Friday, 2/4/22

KALW | By Kevin Vance
Published February 4, 2022 at 10:52 AM PST
NEWS.Newscast_Yellow-v3.png

San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott said he will end a three-year-old agreement with the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office regarding the investigation of police incidents involving shootings, in-custody deaths and use-of-force / Governor Gavin Newsom and President Joe Biden are still enjoying solid approval ratings in California / San Francisco Supervisor Matt Haney joined members of the city's Chinese community on Wednesday morning to denounce past mistreatments and racist policies enacted by the city throughout its history / The Newsom administration is increasing its reliance on a border wall company to provide medical staffing around the state in response to the omicron surge

Click the play button above to listen to the news.

Tags

KALW NewsBay Area Headlines
Kevin Vance
Kevin Vance created a program of folk music for KALW, A Patchwork Quilt, in October 1991. He grew up in Berkeley during the 1960s and '70s and spent his years learning in public schools, community colleges, bookstores, libraries, and non-commercial radio stations, as well as from the people around him. When he's not on the radio, then he's selling books, taking care of his family, listening to music, entering stuff into a computer, or taking a class.
See stories by Kevin Vance