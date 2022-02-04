Bay Area Headlines: Friday, 2/4/22

San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott said he will end a three-year-old agreement with the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office regarding the investigation of police incidents involving shootings, in-custody deaths and use-of-force / Governor Gavin Newsom and President Joe Biden are still enjoying solid approval ratings in California / San Francisco Supervisor Matt Haney joined members of the city's Chinese community on Wednesday morning to denounce past mistreatments and racist policies enacted by the city throughout its history / The Newsom administration is increasing its reliance on a border wall company to provide medical staffing around the state in response to the omicron surge

