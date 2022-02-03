© 2021 KALW
KALW News

Bay Area Headlines: Thursday, 2/3/22

KALW | By Kevin Vance
Published February 3, 2022 at 10:43 AM PST
Up to 16 Oakland public schools could close or merge for good in the next two years / COVID is still the number one issue on minds state residents. That's the top finding from a new survey / The women's studies major at Mills College appears to be going away at the historically women's college, which will soon merge with Northeastern University / The restrooms at BART’s Powell Street Station reopened yesterday for the first time in more than 20 years

Kevin Vance
Kevin Vance
