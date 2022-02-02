© 2021 KALW
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW News

Bay Area Headlines: Wednesday, 2/2/22

KALW | By Kevin Vance
Published February 2, 2022 at 12:11 PM PST
State lawmakers yesterday wrapped up a series of hearings exploring ways to change the recall process, after last year’s failed attempt to oust Governor Gavin Newsom / The San Francisco Board of Supervisors yesterday unanimously approved the acquisition of the Gotham Hotel to convert it into permanent supportive housing for formerly homeless residents / The water contained in California's mountain snow is now at 92-percent of its historical average after a January without significant amounts of rain or snow / The worst of the omicron surge in Alameda County may be over.The county's health officer said this yesterday at the Alameda County Board of Supervisors meeting / United Teachers of Richmond and the West Contra Costa Unified School District have reached a tentative agreement on additional COVID-19 safety protocols

KALW NewsBay Area Headlines
Kevin Vance
Kevin Vance created a program of folk music for KALW, A Patchwork Quilt, in October 1991. He grew up in Berkeley during the 1960s and '70s and spent his years learning in public schools, community colleges, bookstores, libraries, and non-commercial radio stations, as well as from the people around him. When he's not on the radio, then he's selling books, taking care of his family, listening to music, entering stuff into a computer, or taking a class.
