Bay Area Headlines: Wednesday, 2/2/22

State lawmakers yesterday wrapped up a series of hearings exploring ways to change the recall process, after last year’s failed attempt to oust Governor Gavin Newsom / The San Francisco Board of Supervisors yesterday unanimously approved the acquisition of the Gotham Hotel to convert it into permanent supportive housing for formerly homeless residents / The water contained in California's mountain snow is now at 92-percent of its historical average after a January without significant amounts of rain or snow / The worst of the omicron surge in Alameda County may be over.The county's health officer said this yesterday at the Alameda County Board of Supervisors meeting / United Teachers of Richmond and the West Contra Costa Unified School District have reached a tentative agreement on additional COVID-19 safety protocols

