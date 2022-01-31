San Francisco’s indoor mask mandate set for modification

Starting tomorrow, San Francisco residents will be allowed to take their masks off indoors if they are in a stable setting like an office or gym in which everyone has completed their initial vaccine series and received a booster vaccine dose if eligible.

Indoor mask requirements still remain in effect, regardless of vaccination status, for most settings.

Health Officer Dr. Susan Philip said local health officials intend to follow COVID safety guidance from the state while also accelerating the easing of certain restrictions because of the city's high vaccination and booster rates.

As of last Wednesday, 89 percent of all San Francisco residents have received at least one vaccine dose and 63 percent of residents who have completed their initial vaccine series have also received a booster.

The city previously issued a similar exemption in October to its indoor mask mandate, allowing the removal of masks in small groups in which everyone had completed their initial vaccination series.

San Francisco subsequently rescinded that exemption Dec. 29 as COVID cases skyrocketed locally due to the highly contagious omicron variant.