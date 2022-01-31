© 2021 KALW
KALW News

Bay Area Headlines: Monday, 1/31/22

KALW | By Kevin Vance
Published January 31, 2022 at 11:43 AM PST
Vaccinated residents in San Francisco will once again be allowed to forego their masks in some indoor settings / SF Muni Officials issued an alert last night advising commuters to expect systemwide delays for the next two days / A severe teacher shortage exacerbated by the Covid pandemic has California school districts increasing teacher pay, developing new hiring strategies and trying to ease teachers' workloads by hiring more support staff, according to a recent report / The San Francisco 49ers came up just short in their Super Bowl bid

