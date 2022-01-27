© 2021 KALW
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KALW News
KALW_CCLogo_Master.jpg
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 5 p.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents

State considers single-payer healthcare again, this time with a funding plan

KALW | By Angela Johnston,
Hana Baba
Published January 27, 2022 at 5:19 PM PST
Healthcare cost
Flickr Creative Commons: Diverse Stock Photos
/
A hospital bill for emergency care

This month, two bills that could transform California’s healthcare system are making their way through the state legislature. One bill would outline a single-payer healthcare system, and the other would tell the state how to fund it. 

We get the low down on the bills, and what they need in order to stay alive.

Click the play button above to listen to this conversation.

Tags

KALW NewsCrosscurrents
Angela Johnston
See stories by Angela Johnston
Hana Baba
Hana Baba is host of Crosscurrents, KALW's weeknight newsmagazine that broadcasts on KALW Public Radio in the San Francisco Bay Area.
See stories by Hana Baba