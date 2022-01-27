Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 5 p.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents
State considers single-payer healthcare again, this time with a funding plan
This month, two bills that could transform California’s healthcare system are making their way through the state legislature. One bill would outline a single-payer healthcare system, and the other would tell the state how to fund it.
We get the low down on the bills, and what they need in order to stay alive.
