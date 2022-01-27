‘Save Cantonese at CCSF’ proponents celebrate resolution with caution

Last month, reporter Katie Simpson brought us the story of how students at City College of San Francisco are working to save Cantonese language classes. Cantonese was at risk of being cut indefinitely because of budget cuts and students organized.

Since that story aired, the college’s Board of Trustees voted unanimously to approve a plan to save the presence of Cantonese language at City College. It’s a victory for students like Julie Quon, but is she satisfied with this development? Hana Baba called her up to ask.

