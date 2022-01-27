Homicides, shootings increased in San Francisco in 2021

San Francisco recorded 56 homicides last year, eight more than the previous year – and continuing an upward trend.

Police chief Bill Scott said the rising number of city homicides is part of a national trend. He said that police had solved nearly 77 percent of the murders, which is higher than the state and national average for homicides.

In addition to more homicides, data also showed increases in shooting, aggravated assaults and car break-ins . There were 222 shooting victims in the city in 2021, about 60 more than in 2021 and nearly 100 more than in 2019. Car break-ins rose to more than 20,000 last year – an increase of nearly 6,000 cases from 2020.

Chief Scott and Mayor London Breed acknowledged that crime continues to be a problem in San Francisco, but both vowed to do more to help reduce it.