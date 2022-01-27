© 2021 KALW
Bay Area Headlines: Thursday, 1/27/22

KALW | By Kevin Vance
Published January 27, 2022 at 10:38 AM PST
San Francisco supervisors on Tuesday unanimously approved an ordinance that will require city landlords to give tenants a 10-day warning notice before the eviction process / The American Lung Association of California has released its annual report card yesterday forCalifornia state lawmakers efforts to reduce tobacco use / Drivers visiting Treasure Island may have to pay a toll to enter or leave, under a new proposal /  San Francisco Supervisor Rafael Mandelman has proposed legislation Tuesday that would curb the construction of luxury "monster homes" in some residential neighborhoods

