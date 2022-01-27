Bay Area Headlines: Thursday, 1/27/22

San Francisco supervisors on Tuesday unanimously approved an ordinance that will require city landlords to give tenants a 10-day warning notice before the eviction process / The American Lung Association of California has released its annual report card yesterday forCalifornia state lawmakers efforts to reduce tobacco use / Drivers visiting Treasure Island may have to pay a toll to enter or leave, under a new proposal / San Francisco Supervisor Rafael Mandelman has proposed legislation Tuesday that would curb the construction of luxury "monster homes" in some residential neighborhoods

Click the play button above to listen to the news.