KALW News

Bay Area Headlines: Wednesday, 1/26/22

KALW | By Kevin Vance
Published January 26, 2022 at 9:52 AM PST
Union Teachers with the West Contra Costa Unified School District are calling on the district to address COVID safety concerns voiced by teachers, students and families during the tumultuous return from winter break / Governor Gavin Newsom and top lawmakers want to give workers more paid sick time as the state grapples with the omicron surge / State Senator Richard Pan is introducing a bill that would require all school students attending on-campus classes to be immunized against the Coronavirus / Los Angeles International Airport has a new campaign to folks coming to town to attend this year’s superbowl, to raise public awareness about human trafficking and exploitation / A Dense fog advisory is in effect this morning

