Calls to release youth from state juvenile facilities amid COVID surge

Of the 640 youth currently being held, 175 recently tested positive for Covid-19, the highest infection rate since the correctional institutions reported the first case on June 14, 2020.

Across social media platforms this week, posts with the hashtag #ProtectYouthNow along with infographics detailing the rise in cases have been shared in an effort to convince Newsom to grant early releases for youth.

Since the pandemic surfaced in early March 2020, the governor has granted early release to thousands in California adult prisons to increase the amount of space for physical distancing and alleviate the potential impact on hospitals that serve the prisons. But some have long questioned why the juvenile justice system was not included in such releases.