KALW News Line Producer

KALW is seeking a line producer with copy editing and social media sharing skills to work with our nightly news and culture show and other programs.

Primarily, you’ll work with everybody on Crosscurrents , KALW’s daily news magazine, helping coordinate our team each day as we produce our on-air show as well as corresponding digital elements/assets. We're looking for a super-organized, detail-oriented, team player.

This is an independent contract position for 24 hours a week. Pay is dependent on experience. Candidates must reside in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Job Requirements:

Good editorial judgment

Strong proficiency in AP style

Ability to copy edit quickly and well

Solid interpersonal skills – our newsroom is diverse and fun and sometimes a little crazy

Ability to work gracefully with both experienced journalists as well as trainees

Ability to work onsite at KALW at least three days per week

Ability to upload information to fussy websites with creativity, precision, and a sense of humor

Job Preferences:

Experience teaching audio journalism and related skills

Live, on-air experience

Experience managing collaborative projects

Experience coordinating and motivating a team

Ability to write personable host scripts

We encourage a diverse pool of applicants from a variety of backgrounds. We do not discriminate on the basis of age, race, religion, gender, or sexual orientation. We value diversity.

To apply, please send a cover letter (including your reasons for applying for this particular position, and what about you or your life experiences might help us diversify our staff or coverage), CV, clips or links, and two references to KALWapplications@gmail.com. Application deadline is Sunday, June 20, 2021, 11:59 PT.

