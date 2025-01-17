The Jazzschool creates a musical community in Berkeley

Jazz can often be a catch-all term for music with a definition and sound as unique to an individual as the music genre itself. It can also serve as an entry point to music genres that precede jazz’s more known late 19th/early 20th century beginnings (including the blues, ragtime, and classical), those it later influenced (Rock, Pop, R&B, Funk, Fusion and Hip-hop), and genres still be created. Jazz can also mean to take chances, to improvise, to play and sing what one feels. The Jazzschool at California Jazz Conservatory in Berkeley brings it together for people of all ages.

The Jazzschool is a music education treasure welcoming music students of across various ages, interests, and abilities. It was originally established by founder Susan Muscarella in 1997. Muscarella started the Jazzschool in a space above the aptly-named La Note (a French restaurant which is still open). In 2002, the school moved to 2087 Addison St. where it continues today.

With the aim to build community by bringing people together through music, the Jazzschool has created and maintained a place to welcome musicians at every stage of their artistry. There are programs for everyone – from those who are beginner players who want to study and learn more, to those who are proficient on their instruments and wish to explore other musical genres, to those who wish to return to playing after a hiatus. Musicians often join an ensemble simply to play and meet others with a like-minded spirit and love of music.

“People get involved in music for all different reasons. Some of it for the love [of it] and some want to pursue professionally. We have those opportunities for people in both those categories,” says Jazzschool Director Rob Ewing, who oversees all the programs. “It’s interesting to learn what people do other than play music. They’re coming in to take classes, it’s all over the map and fascinating. They’re not here to get credentials. Oftentimes they’re accomplished in their fields, and just love the music. It’s fun to connect people in that way.”

Ensembles and workshops are generally scheduled evenings and weekends, with some available during the day as scheduling permits. Workshops are also offered as one-offs, taught by visiting artists, with some covering the business side of a career in music. The Jazzschool also hosts ongoing concerts with local and visiting artists and groups.

The Jazzschool was also one of the first places to offer a Young Musicians Program to supplement any existing public and private school music programs. Young Musicians Program Director Erik Jekabson mentions that the students are at a wide variety of levels. For those who are super advanced, there are high level groups. There are also groups for those who enjoy playing currently, and are exploring pursuing music in college and beyond as a career. He adds “The latest is that we’re trying to get out that we have financial aid and scholarship. If finances are an issue, they shouldn’t be. We want to get as many deserving young folks into the program as possible.”

Composer and Jazzschool alumnus Matt Wong expresses: “What the Jazzschool does really well is focus on and draw from the Bay Area music scene for faculty and instructors who more accurately reflect the diversity of the scene. Rob (Ewing) also gives the teachers room to teach.”

And for those music fans who are not musicians or vocalists (at any level or any genre), and are maybe just Jazz-curious, there’s a place for you at The Jazzschool too. At the end of every quarter, each ensemble plays a set for everyone to attend and enjoy. These performances are also a great opportunity to check out the place and hear music curated and played by members of the community. The performances are free and fun. The atmosphere is casual, friendly, welcoming, and alive with music.

Check out The Jazzschool Winter Course Catalog here .

A quick snapshot of current offerings includes:

Jazz/Brazilian and Blues/Funk/Groove/World Ensembles (all levels, all sizes, all Jazz genres)

Piano/keyboards, guitar, drums/percussion (beginners to improv/harmony to jazz/blues/soul, to rhythm/groove and comping)

Songwriting

Vocals – Ensembles, performance, Jazz/Blues, vocal technique

Some ensembles are also artist-specific, with exploration and performance of the music of Steely Dan, Wayne Shorter, Stanley Clark, Jeff Beck.

Founder Susan Muscarella also teaches two sections of a weekly jazz ensemble.

Jazzschool Workshops:

Courtesy The Jazzschool The Jazzschool_L-R: Director Rob Ewing_Young Musicians Program Director Erik Jekabson

Courtesy The Jazzschool The Jazzschool Berkeley CA

The Jazzschool

2087 Addison Way

Berkeley CA 94704

(510)845-5373

