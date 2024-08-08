8 Performances We’re Looking Forward to at Outside Lands 2024

With another stacked lineup this year, it can be difficult to figure out who to see at Outside Lands. We’ve put together a short not-to-miss list of some of the performances we’re excited to see at Golden Gate Park this year.

FRIDAY

The Last Dinner Party (2:35 p.m-3:20 p.m. at Lands End)

Channeling the operatic rock of Queen and flawless ABBA melodies, The Last Dinner Party anthemic single “Nothing Matters” is a festival-ready belter. The orchestral indie rock sounds of the British quintet’s album Prelude to Ecstacy, filled with themes of the queer female gaze and feminist rage, evoke images of velvety fainting couches and a rock ‘n’ roll bacchanal.

The Killers (8:25 p.m. - 9:55 p.m.at Lands End)

“Mr Brightside” is probably one of the most enduring songs of our time, having recently been certified Diamond and just being one of the best songs to sing out loud. Whether you appreciate the rest of the Killers’ discography or not, (and there are some other great bangers that are sure to make the set list), there’s no denying that singing “Mr Brightside” with your fellow Outside Landers is the stuff that festival magic is made of.

SATURDAY

DARUMAS (12:15 p.m. - 1.p.m. at Sutro)

DARUMAS bring their infectious blend of Latin funk, pop, and old-school charm to the Sutro stage on Saturday. This female-powered trio is taking the music world by storm with their self-titled debut album, a vibrant celebration of global rhythms and undeniable energy.

BALTHVS (1:30 p.m. - 2:20 p.m. at Sutro)

This Colombian psychedelic funk trio blends Middle Eastern music, disco, funk, surf, and cumbia into a unique and energetic sound. Known for their electrifying shows and live improvisation, BALTHVS has quickly gained a passionate following. Their latest album, Harvest, highlights their artistic growth and dynamic style.

Grace Jones (6:55 p.m. - 7:55 p.m. at Lands End)

Grace Jones is a living legend who needs no introduction. This Jamaican-American powerhouse has redefined disco, new wave, reggae, and funk with her timeless contributions. As a singer, songwriter, model, and actress, her iconic presence and groundbreaking artistry make her a must-see.

TSHA (6:55 p.m. - 8:25 p.m. at Soma)

With her new single "Drive" featuring Ingrid Witt and upcoming album, Sad Girl, highlighting her unique sound and emotional depth, TSHA is set to deliver a compelling and memorable set. Renowned for her electrifying live shows and genre-defying tracks, we're thrilled to witness her artistry come alive at the festival.

SUNDAY

BADBADNOTGOOD (3:50 p.m. - 4:40 p.m. at Twin Peaks)

The Toronto trio is known for their genre-bending magic and a celebrated collection of tracks that blend jazz, hip-hop, and soul into a captivating sonic experience. Expect a live show that’s as innovative as their recordings.

Corinne Bailey Rae (4:30 p.m. - 5:20 p.m. at Sutro)

On her 2024 release Black Rainbows, Corinne Bailey Rae dished up luscious jazz and RnB alongside shreddy guitar-laden punk and Afro-futuristic dance music that was such a departure form her previous music, that she considered releasing the project under a different name. She performed the album in its entirety at SF Jazz earlier this year, bringing electricity with her guitar and transcendent voice. It’s something worth experiencing again.

