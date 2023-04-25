Stern Grove Festival announces lineup for 86th season

Get ready for another summer of free music under the eucalyptus trees as the long-running Stern Grove Festival returns for its 86th season beginning Sunday, June 18. This year’s lineup features The Flaming Lips, Santigold, Buddy Guy, and Indigo Girls, to name just a few.

Taking place at the historic concert meadow at Sigmund Stern Grove, the admission-free concert series once again brings together well-loved national and international acts with local Bay Area performers for ten Sundays of all-ages fun. The iconic Grove suffered some damage during the heavy rains this winter, but the site will be repaired and reopened in time for the festival, according to organizers. “Our Grove has been put through the wringer the past few seasons, but I couldn’t be more proud of the resolve and determination our team has shown as our Festival has not only persevered but grown and ultimately thrived in the face of such adversity,” said Stern Grove Festival’s Executive Director Bob Fiedler.

As always, entry to the festival is free, but attendees will have to reserve free passes on a first-come, first-served basis through the ticket reservation system at www.sterngrove.com . All the concerts will also be livestreamed for those who can’t attend.

Take a look at the full concert calendar below:

June 18: Snarky Puppy, Isaiah Sharkey

June 25: Indigo Girls (with Full Band), Neko Case

July 2: Santigold, Ogi

July 9: Lyle Lovett and His Large Band, Andrew St. James

July 16: Angelique Kidjo, Jupiter & Okwess

July 23: SF Symphony with Special Guest Lettuce

July 30: Bob Moses, Neil Frances

August 6: Buddy Guy Damn Right Farewell Tour, Eric Gales

August 13: Patti Smith, Bob Mould

August 20: The Big Picnic Featuring The Flaming Lips, Alan Palomo (Neon Indian DJ Set)

