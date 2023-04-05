© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents

Singer Essence Goldman helps people heal through the power of music

KALW | By Jeneé Darden
Published April 5, 2023 at 6:00 AM PDT
This aired in the April 5, 2023 episode of Crosscurrents.

Music is healing. A report from Harvard University explains that music has helped lower patients’ blood pressure and aided in pain relief. That’s just a short list. Marin County singer Essence Goldman can attest that music is good for the body and the spirit too. She started the nonprofit “Believe Music Heals.” It's dedicated to using music transform the lives of people who are ill or dealing with other hardships. Essence started the organization after working with Bernie Dalton, a musician who lost his voice due to advanced Lou Gehrig's disease. John Legend is producing a film about their story.

This interview was co-produced by Porfirio Rangel.

Click the play button above to listen to this interview.

Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
