Singer Essence Goldman helps people heal through the power of music

This aired in the April 5, 2023 episode of Crosscurrents.

Music is healing. A report from Harvard University explains that music has helped lower patients’ blood pressure and aided in pain relief. That’s just a short list. Marin County singer Essence Goldman can attest that music is good for the body and the spirit too. She started the nonprofit “Believe Music Heals.” It's dedicated to using music transform the lives of people who are ill or dealing with other hardships. Essence started the organization after working with Bernie Dalton, a musician who lost his voice due to advanced Lou Gehrig's disease. John Legend is producing a film about their story.

This interview was co-produced by Porfirio Rangel.