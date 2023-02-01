Re:SET Concert Series featuring LCD Soundsystem, Steve Lacy and boygenius comes to Bay Area

On the heels of a month of summer festival lineup drops, from Coachella to Bonnaroo, AEG has announced an offering with a twist: the Re:SET concert series headlined by LCD Soundsystem, Steve Lacy, and boygenius. The traveling music festival will take place at the Frost Amphitheater in Stanford on June 2nd, 3rd, and 4th 2023.

Billed as an artist and fan-friendly affair, Re:SET is aimed at providing a leisurely day of music where the audience can get a full set from every artist without worrying about conflicting set times and the general intensity of the summer festival season. Each headliner has also personally curated the lineup of supporting acts for their day, playing three cities in the same region each consecutive night. The festival will cover 12 cities across the country over four weekends in June.

LCD Soundsystem will be joined by Jamie XX, Idles, Big Freedia, and L’Rain; Steve Lacy will share the stage with James Blake, Toro y Moi, and Fousheé; and boygenius will be supported by Clairo, Dijon, and Bartees Strange.