JEFF BECK: GIANT

Jeff Beck. Musician. Musician’s musician. Legend. Guitar god. Vintage car afficionado. Human.

Jeff passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 10, 2023. His musical contributions are as huge as the empty space he now leaves behind. Never one to toot his own horn, he was always about staying true to the music. The tributes have been pouring in - from fellow music legends and friends to the millions of fans around the world.

In 1976, Jeff Beck released the album Wired. Produced by George Martin (the 5th Beatle), the album also featured a young Narada Michael Walden, credited as Drummer and Songwriter.

Narada continued on to a very successful musical career as a Grammy Award-winning producer and songwriter (credits include Aretha Franklin, Whitney Houston, Lisa Fischer, and Steve Winwood). Narada also reunited with Jeff to tour in his group from 2010 to 2012. In addition, Narada is also a successful solo artist (13 solo releases from 1976 to 2015), and sideman (recording with Weather Report, Jaco Pastorius, Robert Fripp, Journey, and Tommy Bolin, to name a few)

But it is those early years, when Narada and Jeff were young, that stick out in his mind. They played and worked together to create and shape a musical style and sound which became one of the blueprints for music in the decades to follow; music we still listen to now, and continues to inspire new generations of musicians. Here, Narada shares a few of his memories of and insights into working with Jeff.

(This interview has been edited for clarity and length.)

What did you learn from those early “Wired” sessions and other musical times with Jeff?

I was touring as the drummer with John McLaughlin in his Mahavishnu Orchestra in 1974-1975, and the Jeff Beck Band shared the touring bill. We toured America, Australia, and Europe and I got a chance to really watch Jeff and learn by him. Then after making the last Mahavishnu album, Inner Worlds, at the Honky Chateau [Le Chateau Herouville in France], I was asked to go to London to record with Jeff – session work which became the Wired album.

Jeff was always incredible. Wired was my first gold and platinum record. When I got there, I learned “Led Boots”. That solo is live. We were winging it, goin’ crazy, having wonderful times together. Then Jeff said they needed more material. So while mixing “Inner Worlds” at Trident Studios (London), I went downstairs on the piano and wrote “Come Dancing,” “Sophie,” and “Play with Me.” And I gave them “Love is Green - I had written that at The Farm in Connecticut in 1973. It was then called “Mother’s Love”. I showed Jeff that – he played it so beautifully on acoustic/electric guitar. In fact, George Martin was going to arrange it for strings, but after he heard what Jeff and I got into he said it doesn’t need strings anymore.

How do you see Jeff’s influence through the decades?

I feel Jeff’s influence as being giant – because he is a giant. He loved Jimi Hendrix. He loved John McLaughlin. And he could fuse them together. And he just loved the insanity and lunacy of this whole thing, and he found a way to be a genius in the music game and do what he wanted to do. He never compromised. He stayed in the jazz-rock-fusion lane ‘til the end. He was always Jeff Beck.

Tell us about some stand-out memories of Jeff.

He was cool with anything I played. And I loved playing with Jeff ‘cause I could suss him out. He was not hard to play with – I could sense what he was going to play. Not saying he was predictable but it all made sense. It wasn’t so outside. Maybe just a gift I had with him – the flow of where he was going, what he was doing. I could go with what he was doing, so I could support him.

Courtesy Narada Michael Walden / Jeff Beck_Narada Michael Walden

What’s your Jeff Beck playlist – what are your favorites, what do you recommend, albums, songs - solos?

“Little Wing” [Live at Isle of Wight, 2011]- it’s a song we did live at the Isle of Wight in honor of Jimi Hendrix. That song, that video, is powerful. Loved singing and playing with Jeff.

“Wired” [1976] - I’m still refreshed by that album - it just never dies. The things I did with him: “Come Dancing”, “Play With Me”, “Sophie”, and “Love Is Green.” I’m still enthralled with that music.

“Blow By Blow” [1975] - that whole period - all still my favorites. Jeff’s interpretation of Stevie Wonder’s “Cause We’ve Ended As Lovers” is great.

“Lookin’ for Another Pure Love” [1972] - Jeff’s Solo on Stevie’s album “Talking Book” is phenomenal.

Also, watch us on the Eric Clapton Festival “Crossroads” – Bill Murray introduces us. We play "Hammerhead" and “Nessun dorma.” It’s mean!

Last question - there’s much known about Jeff Beck, your own work and career, and the two of you together. Is there anything you’d want to let people know about Jeff?

After “Wired” went gold/platinum, then “Blow by Blow,” and “Truth” went gold, I went to Jeff’s house to make the next album. I made all these great songs, and I’d wait for him to join me, and he wouldn’t join me. He stayed out in the garage – working on his cars. He’d come into the house – grease all over his hands.

And I asked him later on, “Why wouldn’t you come play with me when I was at your house?”

He said, “I lost my confidence.” Then added, “I just worked through it - and got it back again. But at that time when you were there, I lost my confidence.”

I would have never known that. So even though he’s a god – he’s human. And that’s part of what made him beautiful – you could see his vulnerability. All together but not always having it all together.

It’s that balance that makes it gorgeous.

Courtesy Narada Michael Walden / Jeff Beck_Narada Michael Walden

www.jeffbeck.com

https://www.naradamichaelwalden.com/